The government works according to the highest professional legal, ethical and legal procedures and we will not allow such standards of accountability and transparency to be violated. Therefore, we have already called and encouraged the competent institutions to carry out all procedures and determine whether the procurement of this software violates any procedures, rules, standards or violates the principle of avoiding conflict of interest, government spokesman Dusko Arsovski said at Monday’s press conference, answering a reporter’s question in relation to the case involving former Secretary General of the Government Dragi Raskovski.

The government has already shared procurement information on various occasions. The documentation will be submitted to the competent institutions that are inspecting this case, said Arsovski.