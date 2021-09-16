The Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Thursday that the ex-general secretary of the Government, Dragi Raskovski, was allowed to leave house arrest to go to the doctor.

The authorities informed that he has permission from the court, in the exact period when to go to the doctor. I read that from the media. I don’t know why he was seen walking freely or not. I know that it is exactly foreseen how many times a week he is allowed to go to the doctor due to health reasons, said Zaev.

It was reported on Wednesday that the Ministry of Interior announced that Dragi Raskovski has a permit from the Basic Criminal Court Skopje 1 which due to health needs allows him to leave home to to receive health care at exact time of the day.