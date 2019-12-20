The first suspect in the “International Association” case, Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 was brought from the Sutka prison to the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption. He is among the five suspects in the case.

Boki’s father, Mile Jovanovski, was also questioned at the Prosecutor’s Office this morning, as well as an assistant from the “International Association”, Hristina Blazevska.

Earlier, MP Frosina Tasevska-Remenski the International Association’s Vice President, Jasna Mandic testified as suspects in relation to the case in the Prosecutor’s Office.