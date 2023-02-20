Bomb threats were sent to eight schools in Skopje and two in Prilep this morning via email. The safe evacuation of the facilities is underway and anti-terrorist checks are being carried out to clear up the cases, the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.

Last week there were bomb threats almost every day in schools in Skopje, and threats were sent to two schools in Kumanovo and four in Prilep. In addition to the official e-mail addresses of the schools, the threats were also addressed to the private e-mails of professors. So far, as the Ministry of the Interior has informed, all bomb reports are false.