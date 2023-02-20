Macedonia is sinking into crime and corruption. The legal system is collapsing in Macedonia. The government steals, and the people get poorer. This is not only seen by the citizens, it is already seen and noted by renowned world institutions, accuses VMRO-DPMNE.

The international organization World Justice Project (WJP) in its report on the publication of the rule of law index for 2022 ranks Macedonia in 63rd place. Compared to last year in 2015, the country was in 44th place. That is 19 places worse ranking.

Also, this international organization makes a quantitative analysis of corruption. According to their measurements, Macedonia was in 38th place in 2015, and in 2022 it is in 73rd place, which is almost twice as bad.

All of this is the result of epidemic corruption that reigns and is supported by the government of SDS and DUI. Indicators show that the government has completely overwhelmed the judicial authorities and there is no fight against organized crime. That’s why we see rigged tenders, shady deals, and wealth growth of officials who open new companies, build new haciendas and take money from the budget. Therefore, on the other hand, there is no money for farmers, young people, for pensioners, education, sports, or culture.

This criminal government of SDS and DUI must leave as soon as possible so that Macedonia can move forward, said the opposition party.