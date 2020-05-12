We should and must hold elections to form a functional Parliament, but that mustn’t come at the expense of human lives, and poorly organized elections would just cause a political crisis, said pollster and political commentator Vladimir Bozinovski, as leaders of main parties were discussing a way out of the political crisis. The ruling SDSM party is demanding that elections take place as soon as possible, even as early as a month from now, apparently hoping that low turnout elections will help it in the polls.

From past experience, having elections without having international observers could result not in a new, legitimate Parliament, but in a new political crisis. The State Electoral Commission must come out and determine how long does it need to organize proper elections, Bozinovski told TV24.

The Government said that it will turn to OSCE and other international organizations to see when they would be able to send observers, who are important to evaluate the overall fairness of the elections and to prevent electoral fraud.