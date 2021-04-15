During a conference with members of the European Parliament, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski called for support in having Bulgaria lift its veto against Macedonia’s EU accession talks. Bulgaria has been officially blocking this move since late last year and it demands major concessions on historic and national identity issues from Macedonia before it will allow the country to make the next step on its exceptionally slow path to the EU.

The online conference was organized by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and the Institute for Democracy. Bulgaria is currently in political limbo after its inconclusive general elections and it’s unclear when it will have a functioning Government that will make a decision with regard to Macedonia.