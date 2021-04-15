A total of 35 patients died from the coronavirus infection over the past day, and three of them were in their 30-ies, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The youngest deceased patient was just 34. The oldest patient was 87. The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Macedonia now stands at 4,357.

The Ministry also informed that 890 new cases were diagnosed out of 3,284 tests. The number of active cases continues to hover around 20,000 – and is now at 19,937. Of them, a little under half are in the capital Skopje. Kumanovo, Prilep and Bitola have over 1,000 cases and Ohrid has over 800.