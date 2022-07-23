The Bulgarian National Assembly has officially recognized the Macedonian language as separate and distinct from Bulgarian 66 years ago and this recognition is still in force, so the current rhetoric by Sofia about not recognizing the Macedonian language and defining it as a Bulgarian dialect is just an attempt to continue with the Zivkoist narrative of an artificially created nation that was forcibly torn away from its Bulgarian roots, writes “Nova Makedonija“.

Bulgaria managed to impose this narrative in front of official Brussels, blocking the signing of any agreement that would include the term “Macedonian language” and imposing it as an obstacle in the process of Macedonia’s EU integration, despite the fact that it recognized it at the time and is aware that it is a separate language, other than Bulgarian. But it is even more tragic that we ourselves entered that scenario and allowed the creation of a framework and form for language discussion (!?) and, even more, submitted an institutional unilateral statement by which we spatially limit our language!?

But “Nova Makedonija”, stimulated by such events, in its numerous researches related to this issue, came across an interesting piece of information that clearly confirms that Bulgaria has officially recognized the Macedonian language and that recognition is published in their “Official Gazette”, the official newspaper in which state acts are published. It casts a completely different light on the imposed linguistic-culturocide effort of official Sofia.