Lena Borislavova, chief of staff for the newly elected Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, said that the country is prepared to resume constructive dialogue with Macedonia.

Borislavova pointed to the recent visit by Petkov’s adviser Vesela Cherneva to Macedonia and said that they are proposing the creation of five committees that will negotiate on various issues, not just on history, as now. But, in the meantime, Bulgaria will continue to veto the opening of Macedonia’s EU accession talks.