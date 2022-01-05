Businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev, who was detained in March in one of the politically motivated trials initiated by the Special Prosecutor’s Office, was released from detention today after he posted 11 million EUR in bail. Kamcev single-handedly destroyed the Special Prosecutor’s Office when he revealed the major Racket scandal in 2019 when he revealed evidence that chief Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva is extorting millions from him in exchange for promises that she will drag out one of the trials against him and possibly help him flee the country.

Even though Kamcev was careful not to implicate now outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in the scandal – despite clear evidence pointing to his involvement – he was arrested this March based on a secret police report that he may try to flee. His defense team said that he is kept in inhumane conditions in Skopje’s Shutka prison and he recently sought emergency treatment in his Sistina clinic.

Kamcev’s release comes days after his co-defendant, former secret police chief Saso Mijalkov, was also released on the same amount posted in bail.