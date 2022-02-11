Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Gencovska is optimistic about progress, but insists on respecting the rights of Bulgarians in Macedonia.

The Bulgarian side demands full implementation of the 2017 Agreement on Good Neighborliness and Cooperation, as well as respect for the rights of Bulgarians in Macedonia, Gencovska told BNR.

She says that the Bulgarian side will stick to the position of making progress in the work of the Joint Historical Commission after the preparation of a calendar for joint commemoration of persons from the common history for whom an agreement has already been reached, ie for Tsar Samuil, Saints Cyril and Methodius, St. Clement and St. Naum.

Gencovska says that the process of modernization of the curricula in Macedonia should begin.

The teams of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed their commitment to support an active dialogue aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions to key issues on the bilateral political agenda, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The fourth expert meeting between the ministries of foreign affairs of the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Bulgaria ended without result. The talks focused on the so-called package of political issues.