It is true that during the last visit of the Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Gencovska last weekend in Skopje it was said that the first intergovernmental conference of Macedonia with the EU should be held only after the inclusion of the Bulgarians in the Constitution, but that was a Bulgarian demand, and it has not been agreed, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani said in an interview with TV Kanal 5.

It is true that it was a Bulgarian demand and here Prime Minister Petkov is correct that there is such a demand. But there is no agreement, because for us it is unacceptable. We think it should be the other way around. There is no doubt that it should be done, but in terms of steps we think it should be the other way around. And it was concluded that everyone should return to their headquarters. We believe that the negotiation framework should be together with the intergovernmental conference, and then enter into constitutional changes, said Osmani, when asked whether the meeting on Saturday agreed to open the Constitution first, which would pave the way for Macedonia intergovernmental conference with the EU.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said in an interview with BTV yesterday that during the last visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Gencovska to Skopje, it was discussed that the first intergovernmental conference of the Republic of Macedonia with the EU should be held only after the Bulgarians are included in the Constitution. That, according to Petkov, for now is only at the level of a proposal.