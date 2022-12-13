Lenin Jovanovski – owner of one of the two main private bus companies in Skopje, informed that he is lifting the blockade near the town hall of the city. This is an attempt to get the Government involved in the dispute between the companies and the city, which led to a week long blockade.

Prime Minister Kovacevski previously said that he doesn’t want the Government to get involved, eager to leave the problem with unpaid invoices for the bus company services in the hand of Mayor Danela Arsovska and the VMRO-DPMNE led city council. But he added that he may meet with the companies if the blockade is lifted.

We suggested to do as the Prime Minister said. All the buses will withdraw to leave room for the dialogue he suggested, to serve as basis for a meeting where we will present the facts and the arguments, Jovanovski said, adding that he agrees to have city representatives present at the meeting.

Mayor Arsovska refuses to pay over a million EUR in bills owed to the private bus companies and is inviting other companies to take their place. Kemal Muric from the “Sloboda Prevoz” company said that Mayor Arsovska is urging smaller bus operators to apply to the new contract, but insisted that the protesters are united in opposition to the city management.