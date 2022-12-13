Bulgarian businessman Milen Vrabevski, who supports the opening of the controversial clubs in Macedonia, said that he will open 20 such centers. The first two – “Vanco Mihajlov” in Bitola and “Tsar Boris III” in Ohrid, were vandalized several times because of their names that evoke Nazi collaborators.

The people there, on territory stolen from Bulgaria, have been brainwashed under the Yugoslav model, which was the worst political model in the world… If you ask me the best way to put an end to the violence against the clubs there is to open 20 more. And slowly, the truth will come out, Vrabevski said.

The SDSM – DUI Government condemned the opening of the clubs, but did not use regulations to stop their opening, fearful that Bulgaria will just block Macedonia’s EU accession talks again. A law was adopted to ban clubs and parties that promote the Nazi ideology, but it’s not clear whether it can be applied retroactively.