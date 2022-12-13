Prime Minister Kovacevski admitted today that his wife has invested in the construction of a photovoltaic plant. The Prime Minister justified that his wife Elena invested with her own money and that it was duly reported before he took office. He also said that every citizen can invest his own funds.

But it is even more interesting who are the other owners of this plant. In addition to Elena Kovacevska and Dimitar Trencev, Kiril Paunov, the son of Kovacevski’s close friend, also appears as the owner, who is also listed as the manager of the company. The list of owners includes the name of Svetlana Tundzeva, who is the wife of the director of the Real Estate Cadastre Agency, Boris Tundzev.

Who is Boris Tundzhev?

The whole Tundzev family is directly or indirectly connected to SDSM. Boris was the main expert in the “Toplik” case for the “Sunny City” complex, despite the remarks by the defense of the defendants that there is a conflict of interest and that his expert testimony must not be part of the list of evidence.

His analysis was disputable for the defense because Tundzev is also the director of the Cadastre Agency, and at the moment when he was doing the forensic analysis, his license had expired.

The daughter, Katerina Tundzeva, was on the councilor list of SDSM for the Municipality of Karpos, and now the mother also becomes a business partner of the Kovacevski family.

Last year, the opposition reacted that the Tundzev family has a company for the production of electricity and that they received a license for 35 years.