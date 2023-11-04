The “Green Finance Facility to Improve Air Quality and Combat Climate Change in Macedonia” project aims to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and vulnerable citizens with loans featuring a grant component. These loans will facilitate investments in heating pumps, inverters, air conditioners, boilers, solar hot water collectors, and photovoltaic systems through commercial banks. Free technical assistance will also be available to ensure proper utilization. The program, running from Friday through April 2026, will disburse €46 million through commercial banks and is supported by the Joint SDG Fund, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), commercial banks, and the Government of Macedonia. While the average loan amount is expected to be around $11,600, detailed application criteria and technical details will be provided later.

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi emphasized that this initiative involves multiple stakeholders, including banks, product sellers, service providers, and the government, working together to expedite the adoption of innovative renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions. The project is seen as a crucial step in addressing post-COVID economic recovery and environmental challenges. It encourages private sector involvement and aims to contribute to pollution reduction and combating climate change.

The project is aligned with national strategic documents and the European Green Deal, which is significant for the EU accession process. It is implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the International Organization for Migration, EBRD, and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).