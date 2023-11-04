Escobar: Macedonia no longer faces conditions, according to Bulgaria.Gabriel Escobar, US Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and Special Representative to the Western Balkans, stated in a recent Macedonian interview with Voice of America that Bulgaria will not impose any new conditions on Macedonia’s full integration into the European Union.
