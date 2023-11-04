Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani is currently participating in the two-day Francophonie Ministerial Conference, which is taking place in Yaoundé, Cameroon, as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the conference, Osmani is scheduled to deliver a closed-door address to the full member countries and governments of the Francophonie International Organization. His speech will focus on the topic of declining democracy in Francophonie member countries and engage in a debate on the significance of good governance as a cornerstone for ensuring political, economic, and cultural stability.

In addition to these activities, Osmani is planning a series of bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from several countries, including France, Switzerland, Andorra, and Luxembourg.

The Ministerial Conference is expected to convene around 400 delegates and is one of the three key bodies defined by the Francophonie Charter, alongside the Summit and the Permanent Council.

This marks the first time that Cameroon has hosted such an event. It’s worth noting that the Republic of Macedonia has been a full member of the Francophonie organization since 2006.