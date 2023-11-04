Justice Minister Krenar Lloga plans to request President Stevo Pendarovski to convene the Security Council due to the issue of over 2,800 convicts unable to serve their sentences because of overcrowded prisons. These convicts pose a societal risk, and some may escape justice due to statute of limitations. Minister Lloga will also address this problem with Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and intelligence agency directors. A government proposal to expedite the Amnesty Law did not pass in Parliament, facing opposition from multiple lawmakers. Minister Lloga intends to reintroduce the bill for regular parliamentary consideration, emphasizing the urgency of addressing this issue. The bill, if passed, would release 286 convicts and partially pardon 996, impacting those serving sentences and those yet to enter prison. The exact number to be pardoned under the Amnesty Law for the latter group is still pending determination by the Ministry of Justice.