No talks have occurred for the sale oftop, bekteshi Macedonia’s Electricity Transmission System Operator (MEPSO) to Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), as confirmed by Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi. The Greek company has not submitted any purchase offers, and the government is not interested in privatizing MEPSO due to its strategic importance in ensuring energy security. Regardless of meetings between MEPSO and IPTO representatives, any decisions related to capital increase, recapitalization, or public-private partnerships would be made by the government. The implementation plan of the Prespa Agreement does offer opportunities for economic cooperation, such as the gas interconnector project. However, Minister Bekteshi emphasized that there is no intention to privatize any part of MEPSO.