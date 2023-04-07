Following reports of shortages of fruit and vegetables, that are coming after the Government capped the prices of the main staple items, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said that the Government will order wholesalers to provide at least 70 percent of the quantities they offered in January and February.

This planned economy tool is already being used against the baking industry, after the initial shortages of bread that followed the capping of the price of this product. Bekteshi said that the order will apply to all traders of fruit and vegetables, and will be in force until the end of April.