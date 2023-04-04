The decision of the Constitutional Court to remove a cap on salaries of Government officials will cost the taxpayers five million EUR, estimates VMRO-DPMNE. The court’s decision will lead to salary increases of whopping 78 percent for the top Government officials.

– Kovacevski pretends to be concerned for the public and boasts with a 4 denars reduction in the price of macaroni while at the same time office holders will rake in extra five million EUR a month. Record inflation is eating away the wages of the citizens and one official is paid ten times what ordinary people make, the party said in a statement.