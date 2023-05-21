Ss. Cyril and Methodius University will hold an election on May 30th to elect its new Rector.

The candidates include Goran Ajdinski and Ratko Duev from the Philosophy Faculty, Biljana Angelova from the Economy Faculty, Atanas Kocov from the Machine Faculty and Hristina Spasevska and Dimitar Taskovski from the Electro-technical and Information Techonology Faculty.

The main issue at the elections is expected to be the exceptionally poor international ranking of Macedonia’s largest university. UKIM, as it is known, ranks 1,526 in the world.