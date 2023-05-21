DUI party officials who are resisting leader Ali Ahmeti and his deputy Artan Grubi say that they did not leave the party on their own accord but were expelled.
DUI yesterday announced that it will hold intra-party elections to replace five members of its Presidency who have sided with former Cair Mayor Izet Mexhiti and call for Grubi’s removal from his powerful post and First Deputy Prime Minister.
We did not leave the party, but we walked out of the meeting on April 1st, in protest of the violations of the party statute. The party is led in an undemocratic manner, said the group that includes Mexhiti, current Cair Mayor Visar Ganiu, Saraj Mayor Blerim Bexheti, former Gostivar Mayor Nevzat Beyta and Saranda Imeri.
