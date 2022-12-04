VMRO-DPMNE informs that there is huge interest and 458 projects proposed by the citizens in just one day in the municipalities where the mayors are from VMRO-DPMNE, which shows that changes are happening.

Citizens create municipal budgets according to their needs and priorities and thus directly participate in the creation of better local economic development. VMRO-DPMNE has an open approach to solving citizens’ problems by fulfilling the promised projects. The changes are visible, citizens notice that VMRO-DPMNE opens its doors to all citizens who want to offer real and durable projects. This is the first time that citizens will be involved in the creation of their municipal budgets and decide for themselves which and what projects their money will be spent on, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The party points out that every proposal and idea will be considered and therefore encourage citizens to visit the municipal buildings today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those citizens who will not be able to attend and submit their proposals during today’s day can do so next weekend on December 10 and 11 or on the budzet.mk website.