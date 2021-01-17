Temperatures dropped as low as minus 16 degrees in parts of Macedonia, such as the Popova Sapka ski resort this morning. In Berovo and the resort of Mavrovo, temperatures were down to -15, and Krusevo and Pretor measured -14 degrees.

The traditionally warmest parts of the country such as Dojran and Gevgelija were around -3 degrees. Forecasters expect a clear but very cold day with chances for light snow overnight. Sapka has the most snow – 32 centimeters, followed by Bitola with 20.