At today’s session, the commission for the use of personal names gave a negative opinion on the use of the name Ivan Mihailov submitted by the association Cultural Center “Ivan Mihajlov”-Bitola. The conclusion of the session will be forwarded to the Minister of Justice, who will have to make a decision after the previously received a negative opinion from the Commission.

The commission for the use of names of persons considers that the naming of the association Ivan Mihajlov is a provocation for the national feelings of the Macedonian people, taking into account that it is a person close to fascist ideology who, with his actions, denied the uniqueness of the Macedonian people, and at the same time causes impatience, intolerance and hatred in Macedonian society.