At today’s session, the commission for the use of personal names gave a negative opinion on the use of the name Ivan Mihailov submitted by the association Cultural Center “Ivan Mihajlov”-Bitola. The conclusion of the session will be forwarded to the Minister of Justice, who will have to make a decision after the previously received a negative opinion from the Commission.
The commission for the use of names of persons considers that the naming of the association Ivan Mihajlov is a provocation for the national feelings of the Macedonian people, taking into account that it is a person close to fascist ideology who, with his actions, denied the uniqueness of the Macedonian people, and at the same time causes impatience, intolerance and hatred in Macedonian society.
Comments are closed for this post.