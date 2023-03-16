Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski did not want to comment on the campaign led by DUI in public promoting that Macedonia will get an Albanian prime minister. For him, this is a coalition agreement and there is nothing in dispute. At the same time, he criticized VMRO-DPMNE and Levica, which he said were making a nationalist psycho-drama.

Regarding an Albanian prime minister, this is nothing new. It was announced at a press conference in 2020, after the elections, when Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti attended. They are available recordings of the formation of a Government in 2020, after the elections in which SDSM won and formed a Government with DUI. It will be the same in 2024 when SDSM wins and forms a government with coalition partners. SDSM respects coalition agreements. The prime minister who will perform a technical role will happen at the end of next year, in the last 100 days, and we are confident that in the elections that will be held next year, we will receive the support and again the prime minister will be among SDSM after the 2024 elections, Kovacevski said.

The people do not like the nationalist psycho-drama that VMRO-DPMNE and the Levica are making. At the same time, I would not comment on the internal campaigns carried out by DUI because they are in the process of their own internal campaign through which creative slogans come out and that it is part of their internal political campaign, and not in relation to the processes of the functioning of the Government as a whole, he added.