The Pucko Petrol company, ran by the Jahoski family that is very influential in the ruling DUI party, expects to collect 2.5 million EUR in damages from the state and the municipality of Karpos.

The reason is move by the Karpos Council to rewrite the spatial plan and prevent the construction of a gas station, after Pucko Petrol bought the land with the intent to develop it. The municipality found that the plan did not meet safety requirements.

The Jahoskis took the municipality and the state to court and now won a partial victory at the Appeals Court. The decision is that the municipality needs to reimburse the company for the purchase price of the land.

Pucko Petrol is known for winning major oil procurement contracts under the DUI – SDSM government. It also took over a large but stalled development project in Karpos, at the site of the old aluminium plant.