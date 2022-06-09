Aware of the defeat they will experience in the parliamentary elections, whenever they are held, SDSM and DUI through the engaged judiciary carried out a direct attack on the largest political party in Macedonia, VMRO-DPMNE. The partisan judiciary confiscated the property of VMRO-DPMNE, although the party was not a party in the “Talir 2” court case.

The confiscation of the property of the largest opposition party is a legal precedent because the party is not a party in the proceedings and the confiscation of property is illegal. This was the reason why the defense lawyers did not present closing arguments.

Ruzica Nikolovska as a proxy of the party also emphasized that VMRO-DPMNE in the case appears as an interested party, and not as a party in the procedure. Both she and her colleague Nakov referred to Article 395 of the Law on Criminal Procedure, emphasizing that the parties (authorized prosecutor, damaged party, defense counsel and defendant) have the right to a final word, and VMRO-DPMNE is not one of them.

She also mentioned the request of the prosecution for confiscation of property, pointing out that in such a case a representative of VMRO-DPMNE should have been questioned before the closing arguments.

VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski confirms the thesis that “Talir 2” is a case prepared in the kitchen of SDSM in 2017.