The anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin is made available in Macedonian pharmacies, but only with a prescription, the Healthcare Ministry informed today.

The supply of the drug from Turkey will be made available today at a price of 5 EUR. It is believed that the drug is useful in fighting the coronavirus infection, and in the past days there were many calls from corona patients and their families, desperate to get a hold of the drug that was not sold in Macedonia.