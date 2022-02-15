Fourteen patients died of Covid-19 over the past day, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The ages of the deceased ranged from 53 to 85. Additionally, 11 other patients who died in the first half of February, but whose deaths were not registered at the time, were reported today. Their ages ranged from 59 to 91.

The Ministry also informed that 1,269 new cases were diagnosed out of a little over 4,000 tests that were conducted. The number of active cases remains steady at about 10,000.