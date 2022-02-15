During his remarks at the presentation of the achievements of the newly elected mayors, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on Dimitar Kovacevski to show sense for national unity.

Kovacevski is getting further and further away from the necessity of national consensus on the issues that are fundamentally important for our shared future. The dispute with Bulgaria remains open and gets deeper. I initially thought it is from lack of experience but it becomes more and more clear that the tendency of Kovacevski and his Government is that we don’t achieve national unity, Mickoski said.

He pointed to the refusal of the ruling SDSM party to accept the declaration VMRO proposed on Goce Delcev and his historic legacy. “If they want unity to fast track their marijuana laws through Parliament, they should know we refuse outright. And if they want to smuggle a deal with Bulgaria, we will not respect it”, Mickoski added.