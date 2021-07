The slight increase in the number of newly diagnosed coronavirus cases that was observed over the past days continues. The Healthcare Ministry informed that 26 people were diagnosed with the virus (out of 2,866 total tests) and the number of active cases rose to 225.

Skopje and Tetovo again lead the country with new cases (13 and 5), and also have the most active cases (86 and 73). Only four other cities have slightly over 10 cases.