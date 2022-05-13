VMRO-DPMNE accused the Government of trying to cover up the major scandal involving fraud in the UJP tax authority. According to the allegations, companies made fictitious claims for reimbursement of the tax they paid even though they did not have right to make the claims. Instead of investigating the cases, UJP approved and paid out between 20 and 30 million EUR in fraudulent claims.

We expect the institutions to come out and reveal the names of those involved. Both current and former officials were doing this, from both SDSM and DUI. If the institutions try to cover up the scandal, we will inform the public on our own, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.