Zoran Zaev estimated the cost of accommodating Afghan refugees in Macedonia at 74,000 denars per person – or about 1,200 EUR. Zaev insisted that it’s a small price for Macedonia to show it stands in solidarity with the Afghans, “together with the most developed countries in the world”.

It’s expected that over 750 Afghans will come to Macedonia in the coming days, and Zaev pledged to take a total of 1,800. They are supposed to remain in Macedonia for no more than three months, until their visa applications are processed.