The Council of Europe adopted a resolution that calls on Bulgaria to implement the verdicts of the European Court of Human Rights in the cases where Macedonian organizations are demanding to be officially registered and recognized. Bulgarian authorities routinelly refuse to register organizations of ethnic Macedonians, as part of their restrictive policy toward ethnic minorities.

The United Macedonian Organization Ilinden, whose registration was ignored by Bulgaria, has initiated a case before the ECHR court. The resolution calls on Bulgaria to guarantee the registration of associations and to stop refusing the registration of Macedonian associations.