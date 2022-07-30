The number of active Covid-19 cases in Macedonia is over 5,000 and the country is in the yellow zone, and the Commission for Infectious Diseases does not recommend new measures for now.
According to the Minister of Health, Bekim Sali, when considering the current numbers in all infectious disease departments in the country and the experiences of the past, the situation with the pandemic in the country is still “optimistic”.
We notice a daily slight increase in new infections in the country, Skopje is still a hotspot, that is, a red zone. However, from the point of view of load on the system, we are still in the yellow zone, Sali said on Friday.
