Only with SDSM in power, not a single large construction company bid for a tender worth 767 thousand euros, but only a company close to the party and their candidate for mayor. The work that Macedonia Road is issued a tender call for amounts to fantastic 767,000 euros for cleaning the landslide on the Miladinovci – Stip highway, and only a Bitola-based company close to the government and to the candidate for mayor of Bitola from SDSM, Hristo Kondovski, is bidding on it, comments VMRO-DPMNE.

The party asked how it is possible for a tender for construction works – cleaning landslides, which should be carried out on the Miladinovci – Stip road section, around the municipalities of Stip, Sveti Nikole, Kumanovo and Skopje, that not a single company from these municipalities bid for the tender, but a company from Bitola, in cooperation with a company from Tetovo.