101 new coronavirus patients have been recorded in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, the majority of which (59) in Skopje, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

COVID-19 cases were also registered in Kumanovo – 12, Stip – 7, Prilep – 1, Tetovo – 5, Struga – 6, Veles – 1, Ohrid – 1, Kavadarci – 1, Gostivar – 3, Kochani – 3 and Probistip – 2.

974 coronavirus tests were conducted in Macedonia in the past 24 hours.

According to the Institute for Public Health, 10 coronavirus patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, of which in Tetovo – 8 and Veles – 2.

An 84-year-old patient from Prilep died at the Skopje-based Infectious Diseases Clinic.

Three patients, of which one from Tetovo aged 75, one from Kumanovo aged 71 and one from Skopje aged 58, passed away at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje.

The total number of coronavirus patients since the onset of the epidemic is 2,492. Of these 1,605 people have recovered, 145 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is now 742.

Of the 2,492 coronavirus patients in Macedonia, Skopje has 987 (of which 396 active), Kumanovo-481 (of which 66 active), Debar-51, Stip-111 (of which 76 active), Prilep-213 (of which 30 active), Tetovo-236 (of which 82 active), Struga-90 (of which 18 active), Veles-133 (of which 28 active), Bitola-28 (of which 3 active), Ohrid-24 (of which 7 active), Kavadarci-6 (of which 1 active), Gostivar-32 (of which 11 active), Gevgelija-4, Strumica-4 (of which 2 active), Kriva Palanka-6, Radovis-4, Krusevo-3, Kocani-41 (of which 10 active), Probistip-5 (of which 3 active), Kicevo-3 (of which 1 active), Negotino-12 (of which 3 active and 7 are residents of Demir Kapija), Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Pehcevo-3, Delcevo-1, Valandovo-2 (of which 1 active), Vinica-3 (of which 1 active), Kratovo-3 (of which 1 active), Berovo-1, Sveti Nikole-2 (of which 2 active).

Over the past 24 hours, 974 coronavirus tests have been carried out, of which 132 within the screening process of kindergartens in Stip, Prilep, Bitola and Skopje. Two tests from kindergartens in Stip came back positive.

A total of 32,161 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Macedonia to date.

According to the Health Ministry, 10 new patients have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours. A total of 49 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, 22 of which need oxygen support.

Sixteen new patients have been admitted at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje. A total of 34 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there now. Six patients show severe symptoms and six others are put on ventilators.

Nine COVID-19 patients are treated at the hospital in Bitola, while one other is treated for the infection at home. In Stip, 16 coronavirus patients are being treated at the city’s hospital, and another 11 at home.

A total of 26 patients, who have tested positive or show coronavirus symptoms, are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious wards in the hospitals in Ohrid, Veles, Kumanovo and Prilep, reads the press release.