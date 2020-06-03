Today, we are witnessing a new big wave of new coronavirus cases. This indicates that the health situation in the Republic of Macedonia, unfortunately, is bad and unstable, the Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Vlado Misajlovski wrote Wednesday on Facebook.

At the moment, there is no need for political controversy, but it is unserious to say in front of the public that the pandemic is under control due to the alleged knowledge of clusters, and to witness daily rapid rise in the number of new infections and deaths.

The government must urgently make a strategy that will benefit the citizens and their health, because the direction of movement is currently showing that we are heading up a blind alley that results in the loss of human lives. Therefore, the competent institutions should focus on the fight against the pandemic and save as many human lives as possible, and the election process is inevitable and it will happen when we are sure that it will not affect the health of our citizens, he said.

