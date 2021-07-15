A Facebook page apparently linked to former SDSM party leader Branko Crvenkovski is ramping up its criticism of the Zaev regime.

The page shared a video of a brutal police intervention to kick out a family from their contensted home near Stip, with the caption “This is Zaev’s and Spasovski’s police”.

Crvenkovski did not formally endorse the page, but it appeared early this year, when he openly called on Zaev to step down as SDSM party leader. The former President and Prime Minister, who spent the past near decade removed from politics, broke with Zaev over Zaev’s clear indication that he will accept any kind of conditions laid before him by Bulgaria.