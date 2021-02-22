The least that is expected from a NATO member state and EU aspirant is a serious lack of will and capacity to deal with the basic challenges with emphasis on the most pressing problem in the fight against organized crime and corruption, said former Interior Minister Nake Culev.

People’s expectations and hopes for justice, the rule of law and a better life have been betrayed. The situation is alarming, the responsibility must be accurately located with name and surname. P.S. “Who is to blame now ?!” he asks.