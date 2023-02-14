These days, the problem with honoring the apostle of the Macedonian national struggle, Goce Delcev, is still ongoing. But in addition to the sale of his ideological legacy, Delcev’s memorial house in Bitola has been closed for years. The reason why it is closed is the alleged bad condition of the building, according to Levica.

The Ministry of Culture does not approve or only approves six percent of the total funds needed for the conservation and restoration of the facade, so it cannot be predicted when it would be reopened to visitors. Last year, 250,000 denars were allocated for the implementation of the planned activities, and this year, with the Annual Program of the Ministry of Culture, only 350,000 denars were allocated, out of the requested 5,799,000 denars for the full implementation of the project, the party warns.

In 1901, Goce Delcev stayed in this house in the home of the then head of the Regional Committee of VMRO in Bitola, Mihail Rakidzhiev. He stayed in Bitola for two months, and during that time, he visited Dame Gruev in the Bitola prison and had other meetings with prominent members of the revolutionary organization. On leaving, as a sign of gratitude, he gave a gun to Rakidzhiev, which was passed down as a relic from generation to generation, which eventually ended up as a valuable exhibit in the house.