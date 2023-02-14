Bojan Maricić informed yesterday via Facebook that with the ratification of the laws from the “Open Balkans” initiative, the citizens of Macedonia, Serbia and Albania will be able to work in any of the three countries without work permits, without any barriers, without applying and wait times, without administrative costs.

Through regional cooperation and this initiative, based on European practice and principles, we are allowing for a free labor market among Open Balkan countries, and higher wages.

Today’s ratification of the laws from the Open Balkan Initiative allows the citizens of Macedonia, Serbia and Albania to work in any of these three countries without the need for work permits, without any barriers, applications and wait times, and no administrative costs, Maricic said.

He believes that this will improve the regional market and help us leap forward towards the unique EU internal market.

This measure is significant for the Macedonian economy and companies that are becoming more competitive and able to open more jobs and provide higher wages for the citizens, Maricic pointed out.