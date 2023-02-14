The debate on the proposal for the dismissal of the ministers from the ranks of Alternativa, who did not resign from their posts before the election of new members of the Government, who generally come from the new coalition partner Alliance for Albanians continues today at noon in the Parliament. The session was adjourned yesterday and will continue today.

MP Safije Sadiki Shaini from Alternativa, a party that leaves the government coalition with this Government reshuffle, pointed out that at yesterday’s party meeting they adopted a position to act as opposition.

According to her, the ministers and deputy ministers from their party did not resign for two reasons – they have no responsibility to resign and they do not want to be the cause and make it easier for a person who, as she said, does not know how to give thanks, he became prime minister a year ago with the votes of Alternativa.

Sadiki Shaini pointed out that last November when the ratio in the Parliament was 60:60 and the European perspective of the country, according to her, was dead, many politicians and people turned to Alternativa in order to accept to be part of the Government. She said that “Alternativa’s actions contributed to Macedonia and Albania getting a date for negotiations with the EU”.