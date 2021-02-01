Eleven deaths were reported as result of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The patients included six people from the capital Skopje (aged 67 to 83), two from Gostivar (60 and 61) and patients from Ohrid (83), Strumica (75) and Tetovo (77). The total death toll of the epidemic now stands at 2,866.

The Healthcare Ministry also registered 61 new cases, out of 678 tests. The low number of tests is due to the weekend. The number of active cases continued to decline and is now at 7,766. This is the first time the number has dropped below 8,000 since the start of the major autumn wave of the epidemic. Of the active cases, a little over 4,000 are in Skopje and Kumanovo, Tetovo, Ohrid and Kavadarci have over 300 cases.