VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto today. The meeting is a follow-up to his recent visit to Budapest, along with VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski, during which they met with Prime Minister Orban.

We discussed deepening the cooperation and enhancing the capacities of our sister parties, Fidesz and VMRO-DPMNE, within the European People’s Party and continuing our efforts to unblock the path to the European Union. I pointed out that it is exceptionally important not to waste any more time with the integration of Macedonia and that any form of help and lobbying from our friends such as Hungary is welcome. The high level of corruption and the impunity of criminals was confirmed by the latest Transparency International report and it signals the the Government of Macedonia is losing track of its priorities. But that must not mean that the state and the citizens should be hostages to this incompetent Government. It was noted that it is high time for Macedonia to begin its accession talks and Hungary gives its full support in this regard, Nikoloski said after the meeting.

Nikoloski will continue his trip to Belgrade, where he will meet the Portugese Ambassador, who is resident for Macedonia. Portugal holds the rotating presidency of the European Union at this critical time for Macedonia’s accession prospects.

In January Mickoski and Nikoloski had a tour of Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia, during which they met with the prime ministers of these countries, to discuss the opening of EU accession talks with Macedonia.