Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz said that his country will continue to support Macedonia in opening EU accession talks. In an interview with the CorD magazine, Kurz said that this is especially regrettable, as Macedonia is a model candidate.

Kurz said that Austria will work so that both Macedonia and Albania open accession talks in the first half of 2021. He also urged Serbia to speed up its reforms and show tangible results in the rule of law, while working to reach an agreement on Kosovo.